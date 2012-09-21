'Bounty' players likely eligible Week 3 sans no NFL ruling

No decision is expected Friday on the fate of the four players involved in the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal, a source familiar with the process told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Albert Breer on Friday.
If no ruling comes down from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita and Saints defensive end Will Smith almost certainly will remain unsuspended and eligible to play in Sunday's games.
While they remains unsuspended, Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma currently is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and is not eligible to take the field until after Week 6, however, and Anthony Hargrove remains a free agent.
Vilma, Smith and Hargrove met separately with Goodell this week to discuss their suspensions that were temporarily lifted by an appeals panel earlier this month. Fujita's meeting was postponed and rescheduled.