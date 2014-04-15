Bounce-back candidates: Offense

RB C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills: Spiller is running and cutting on the ankle that bothered him all last season and told the team's official site last month, "I definitely feel that explosion coming back to how I was in 2012." One former scout suggested the X-factor was never healthy during a campaign that saw Spiller fall from 6.0 yards per carry in 2012 to 4.3 one season ago. Spiller's 456 yards after contact in 2013 were a shadow of the 742 he dialed up the year before, but that didn't stop Chip Kelly and the Eagles from wanting him in a trade. Buffalo wasn't about to part ways with their most explosive weapon.