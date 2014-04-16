Bounce-back candidates: Defense

DE DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos: Ware's presence on this list has plenty to do with the fellow we just mentioned. The Elvis Dumervil void has been filled. With Von and DeMarcus on the same field, Denver has the manpower to overload opponents with the league's nastiest tandem of pass rushers. After seven straight double-digit-sack seasons, Ware was held to just six takedowns in 2013, partly the result of quad and thigh injuries. He's also coming off arthroscopic elbow surgery, but told reporters last month that he "already feels better" and promised to be ready for organized team activities. He's on the wrong side of 30, but after four All-Pro seasons, Ware has the tools to add a fifth.