Boss: 'I'm on the better side' of Chiefs-Raiders rivalry

It's only June, but it's never too early to fan the flames of discord between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
These teams have been waging war for decades, dating back to their bitter dispute in the old days of the AFL.
Tight end Kevin Boss tossed another log on the fire this week. After spending last season with the Raiders, Boss has found a new home with the Chiefs, where he'll team with Tony Moeaki to form one of the division's better tight end pairings (although neither made Rosenthal's top 10 list).
Boss sounds like a man happy to shed the garb of the Silver and Black.
"I was in Oakland for such a short period of time that it wasn't really something where I really understood the whole Chiefs-Raiders rivalry," Boss told KCSP-AM in Kansas City, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I just know now that I'm on the better side of the rivalry. ... It's been a great transition and it's really been a blessing in disguise to have been moved on to greener pastures."
For a man who doesn't claim to understand the nature of this rivalry, Boss exhibits a preternatural knack for irritating the citizens of Oakland. This is promising.