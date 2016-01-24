Boldin, Eli, Watson named Walter Payton MOTY finalists

Three revered veterans make up the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award finalists, which were announced by the NFL on Sunday.
Niners wide receiver Anquan Boldin, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Saints tight end Benjamin Watson will be in attendance at NFL Honors (9 p.m. ET, CBS) on the night before Super Bowl 50 to hear one of their names called.
The winner will receive a $55,000 donation in his name to a charity of his choice and the two runners-up will receive an $11,000 donation. The other 29 team finalists received a $5,000 donation. The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges comprised of Commissioner Roger Goodell, former Commissioner Paul Tagliable, Sports Illustrated writer Peter King, Connie Payton, football greats Anthony Munoz and LaDainian Tomlinson and the 2014 award recipient, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.
Boldin's charity is the Anquan Boldin Foundation. Formed in 2004, the foundation intends to expand the educational and life opportunities of underprivileged youth. Boldin organizes food drives and shopping sprees and has awarded 13 four-year academic scholarships.
Manning has acted as the chair of the New York March for Babies for the past seven years and also spearheads "Tackle Kids' Cancer," an initiative to raise money for cancer research.
Watson founded the Watson One More Foundation in 2008, which supports existing charities and initiates programs of its own. He is also known for combatting domestic violence and was one of the first NFL players to join the No More campaign.