Bolden, Kaepernick, CJ2K pump out Week 4's best runs

There isn't a tougher runner in the NFL than Adrian Peterson, who gains speed and power with each passing week and has helped turned the Minnesota Vikings into the surprise story of this early season. Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions was Peterson's best game of the year. He rumbled for 122 yards on 25 carries, and this 15-yarder below shows the difference he makes behind so-so protection. "It just seems like that was the Adrian that we were hoping to see," coach Leslie Frazier said after the game. We agree.