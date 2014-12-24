Bobby Wagner, Greg Olsen among pleasant Pro Bowl surprises

The 2015 Pro Bowl selections have been revealed. Many of the headliners, of course, are annual fixtures of the NFL's all-star display -- their names could have been penciled in back in September. But that's certainly not the case for everyone. Consider the honorees who entered this season without a clear-cut path to Pro Bowl recognition, thanks to prior injury, advanced age, role evolution or the simple lack of a proven track record.
With that in mind, who is the most pleasant surprise among the announced participants of the 2015 Pro Bowl?
We're in an era of superhuman-sized receivers, between Megatron, Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall and Julio Jones, but the 5-foot-10, 186-pound Pittsburgh Steelers star stands head and shoulders above them all. And he's not just one of the top receivers this year. His season ranks up there with the greatest in pro football history: 122 receptions, 1,570 yards and 12 touchdowns. Two catches against Cincy this Sunday will give him the second-highest single-season total all-time, and 100 more yards will land him in the top 10. And I thought his 2013 season (110 receptions, 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns) was transcendent!
(By the way, you've probably heard about 78,986 times that Tom Brady was a sixth-round draft pick ... but did you know Brown shares that ignominy?)
Like everyone else who watched him, I knew Brown was a very good young player by the end of his 2010 rookie season. But I also thought
Ike Taylor was merely being a supportive teammate back in August 2013 when he told me Brown was about to break out as the best player at his position. (You were right, Ike ... and I was wrong.)