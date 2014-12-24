Bobby Wagner, Greg Olsen among pleasant Pro Bowl surprises

We're in an era of superhuman-sized receivers, between Megatron , Dez Bryant , Brandon Marshall and Julio Jones , but the 5-foot-10, 186-pound Pittsburgh Steelers star stands head and shoulders above them all. And he's not just one of the top receivers this year. His season ranks up there with the greatest in pro football history: 122 receptions, 1,570 yards and 12 touchdowns. Two catches against Cincy this Sunday will give him the second-highest single-season total all-time, and 100 more yards will land him in the top 10. And I thought his 2013 season (110 receptions, 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns) was transcendent!

Like everyone else who watched him, I knew Brown was a very good young player by the end of his 2010 rookie season. But I also thought Ike Taylor was merely being a supportive teammate back in August 2013 when he told me Brown was about to break out as the best player at his position. (You were right, Ike ... and I was wrong.) Tom Brady is finally getting the recognition he deserves. With this Pro Bowl nod, perhaps folks in New England can move on mentally from the Drew Bledsoe era that they so desperately clung to back in 2001. It's nice to see an underdog that clearly works hard and loves the game get rewarded over some of the "pretty boys" in the league like Andy Dalton and Eli Manning.