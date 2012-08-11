Around the League

Presented By

Bobby Wagner a 'Baby Patrick Willis,' Robinson says

Published: Aug 11, 2012 at 02:46 AM

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson told The Seattle Times that second-round linebacker Bobby Wagner reminded him of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro inside linebacker Patrick Willis, Robinson's teammate from 2007 right up until the week before the 2010 regular-season opener.

"He's going to be another special player one day," Robinson said of Wagner. "I call him a 'Baby Patrick Willis' because I hadn't seen a linebacker move like that since Pat."

Brooks: A plan for Terrell Owens

The Seahawks' addition of Terrell Owens was no mere publicity stunt. Bucky Brooks reports from training camp that the veteran can be a key contributor this season. **More ...**

With the Seahawks unwilling to match what the New Orleans Saints were willing to pay David Hawthorne, Seattle's leading tackler the last three seasons, Wagner is competing with veteran Barrett Ruud for the starting middle linebacker job. Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradleydiscussed Wagner's progress with "The Brock & Salk Show" on 710 ESPN Seattle.

"He really is doing well," Bradley said. "I think those flashes that Michael talked about – the speed, the strength and just his ability to show some flash plays has shown up. That's the reason why we drafted him."

Bradley added that the team is trying to "speed up the learning curve" for Wagner, including having the rookie from Utah State make all the calls in a defensive huddle that has a strong leadership presence.

"That's probably the biggest adjustment, Brock," said Bradley. "We got Kam Chancellor, Red Bryant, but this guy (the middle linebacker) is in front of the huddle every play. And he's giving the calls, he's setting our front, he's making checks, so they really rely on him.

"It comes back to the cliché of mental toughness and trying to develop that," Bradley continued. "And for us, we try to put our guys in a calm and, at times, a hostile environment, because that's how you speed up the whole process. So we're forcing Bobby to make all the calls. Now, let's say its two weeks or three weeks, we're really struggling at that point, K.J. Wright can make all the calls. He did it last year, he can get us into defenses and can make the solid calls and we can take a little less off of Bobby's plate. So we have answers to it, but we'd really like to progress (to) where he's (Wagner's) in charge of the huddle."

Wagner will make his preseason debut tonight against the Tennessee Titans, the NFL Network will show the game live at 10 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More