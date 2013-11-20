Bobby Rainey, Big Ben among NFL Week 11 winners

Bobby Raineyburst into NFL consciousness -- and probably onto the majority of your fantasy teams -- with his 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Atlanta Falcons. The showcase earned Rainey the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 11.
Ben Roethlisberger won the offensive award in the AFC. Big Bendiced up the Detroit Lions, completing 29 of 45 passes (64.4 percent) for 367 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win that keeps them in the playoff hunt.
New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, highlighted by his incredible pick six against the Green Bay Packers.
In the AFC, Vontaze Burfict received the Defensive Player of the Week award after registering 15 tackles and one fumble recovery-touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Adam Vinatieri -- the man who has spiced up the 'should kickers make the Hall of Fame?' argument -- won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his three field goals in the Indianapolis Colts' 30-27 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Since punting plays a big role in the NFL game as well, Philadelphia Eagles booter Donnie Jones was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Jones placed four of his six punts inside the Washington Redskins' 20-yard line.
NFL Media will announce the players of the week every Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM."