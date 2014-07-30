Bob McNair responds to Raiders-San Antonio meeting

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair says he wouldn't shoot down the idea of an NFL team moving to San Antonio. He didn't exactly back it, either.
One day after Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis acknowledged that he met with San Antonio city officials, McNair urged patience, per the Houston Chronicle.
"We'll have to see what those options are as this plays out, but they do need a new stadium," said the Texans owner.
"If San Antonio ends up being the best option, I wouldn't oppose it just because it's San Antonio. The finance committee would have to approve a move, and I'm chairman of the finance committee."
It's another reminder of what NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told the San Antonio Express-News on Tuesday, saying that the league has "received no applications from any of our teams to relocate at this point, so there is nothing for us to respond to."
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones heard of the Davis meeting Tuesday and thought people were "joking with me," noting that San Antonio, in his estimation, is "97, 98, 99 percent Cowboys fans."
McNair, meanwhile, claimed that if San Antonio had a team, "half the fans (in the stands) would be ours," per ESPN.com's Tania Ganguli.
Three still sounds like a crowd down in Texas.
