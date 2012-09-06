Bob Griese: Offenses in college, pros 'a lot alike'

"The one advantage that Ryan Tannehill, with the Dolphins, is going to have is coming out of college, he brought his head coach and the terminology that they use to the Dolphins. So Mike Sherman is the offensive coordinator and that terminology that he brought with him from Texas A&M is the same stuff that Ryan Tannehill is used to. So he has an advantage over the rest of those rookie quarterbacks because the system, learning the system and learning all the playcalls and all that stuff, won't be nearly as tough for him to pick up."