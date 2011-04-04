Bo Jackson tops our list of the NFL's all-time Jacksons

The Jackson surname has a certain magic to it in the world of sports. Reggie Jackson, Phil Jackson, Curtis Jackson from "The White Shadow." But who is the best Jackson in NFL history?
In honor of DeSean Jackson's recent visit to the NFL Network studios, we count down the greatest Jacksons in NFL history. However, DeSean has yet to crack the list, even though he's already a three-time Pro Bowl receiver. A few more stellar seasons, and he's on this list.
6. Steven Jackson
The only active Jackson to make the list, the Battering Ram does it all with his size, speed and power, not to mention pass-catching ability. But he toils in near anonymity being the one-man rock band in St. Louis. I've said it before: The Cowboys made a mistake passing on him.
5. Tom Jackson
"TEEEEEEEEEEEG," as he's affectionately called by ESPN co-host Chris Berman, was the anchor of the Broncos' defense for 14 seasons and a part of the teams that reached Super Bowl XXII and Super Bowl XXI. He is a member of the BroncosHall of Fame.
4. Keith Jackson
He was a six-time Pro Bowl tight end during his career with the Eagles, Dolphins and Packers. He was a member of the Packers squad that won Super Bowl XXXI. DeSean Jackson was the first rookie to lead the Eagles in receptions since Keith Jackson did it in 1988.
3. Harold Jackson
The oft-traded receiver made a name for himself with the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, receiving five Pro Bowl selections, and he's a member of the 1970s All-Decade team. Jackson's best game came against the Cowboys in 1973 when he caught seven passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
2. Rickey Jackson
Jackson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after spending most of his career with the Saints as a member of the "Dome Patrol" -- the nickname of the team's linebackers. Jackson finished his career in San Francisco and was a member of the 49ers' Super Bowl XXIX championship team.
1. Bo Jackson
Mr. Pick Six, himself. Bo Jackson never played a full season, but made a Pro Bowl in 1990, and for those who saw him play, he was one of the most dominant players to ever put on shoulder pads. Just ask Brian Bosworth.