Blame it on Del Rio? Jaguars coach feels heat after defeat

"At the end of the day, he's not playing," running back Maurice Jones-Drew said. "If somebody has to go, obviously it's going to be one of the players. You can call whatever you want, we have to execute the play. It's not on the coach. It's sad to say that he has to take the heat, but he shouldn't because he's not out there strapping it up, going out there to play. All he can do is sit and watch.