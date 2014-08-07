Blake Bortles to play with twos in preseason debut

However, despite the praise the quarterback has gotten from coaches and media alike, the No. 3 overall pick will remain a backup as the Jaguarsopen the preseason.
Unlike fellow first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, who will get first team reps, Bortles will definitely not see any action with the ones in the team's first game.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the Jags are sticking to their script with the rookie signal-caller, who will only see second-team reps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chad Henne will take all the first-team snaps.
As Ryan O'Hallaran of The Florida Times-Union pointed out Thursday, Bortles has taken zero snaps with the first-team offense during any offseason work.
Despite the caterwauling from those outside the organization to give Bortles a chance to learn on the job, the Jags have stuck to their plan to sit the rookie -- at least to start the season.
If Bortles continues to play well in training camp and during his preseason opportunities, management will have a much harder time keeping him behind the humdrum Henne.
