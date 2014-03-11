Blaine Gabbert traded from Jags to San Francisco 49ers

We knew the Jaguars were going to get rid of Blaine Gabbert. The surprise Tuesday was that Jacksonville got anything back in return for him.
'ATL Podcast'
The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. **Listen**
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gabbert was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a source informed of the deal. The 49ers give up a sixth-round draft pick in return. ESPN first reported the trade, which later was confirmed by the Jaguars' official website.
It's a great fit for Gabbert to potentially reshape his career as a useful backup. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft has mostly looked like an unmitigated disaster as a pro, but he's joining a great situation behind Colin Kaepernick. This probably spells the end of Colt McCoy's time in San Francisco.
If Jim Harbaugh can turn Gabbert's career around, the 49ers coach will have the ultimate leverage in contract talks. He'll have living proof he can turn any quarterback around.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.