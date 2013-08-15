Blaine Gabbert to start in Jacksonville Jaguars' game

Blaine Gabbert will get every opportunity possible to win the starting quarterback job in Jacksonville.
The third-year pro will start in the Jaguars' second preseason game after throwing for just 19 yards on 10 attempts last week. Gabbert was hurt by some drops from his receivers, but he continues to look like a player who isn't playing with confidence.
Coach Gus Bradleyannounced the move Thursday, emphasizing that Gabbert's competition with Chad Henne is not over. But the Jaguars want Gabbert to take as many snaps as possible because he's a younger player. Gabbert will start against the New York Jets and Mark Sanchez on Saturday in a battle that is reminiscent of the classic Kellen Clemens-Brodie Croyle duel of 2009.
Previous Jaguars administrations have made some surprising quarterback cuts in training camp with Byron Leftwich and David Garrard, but that is very unlikely to happen with Gabbert. It'd be a surprise at this point if Gabbert didn't start in Week 1.
One unnamed Jaguars veteran was asked by The Florida Times-Union if Gabbert finally will settle things Saturday.
"I sure hope so," was the response.