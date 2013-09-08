Blaine Gabbert still Jaguars' starting QB next week if healthy

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert will be the team's starter next week against the Oakland Raiders if he's healthy, according to a high-ranking team official.
Gabbert cut his right (throwing) hand on a defender's face mask late in Sunday's 28-2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and needed 15 stitches, according to The Associated Press. Chad Henne replaced Gabbert under center.
"If healthy, he is still the guy," the Jaguars official said of Gabbert. "Premature to think anything otherwise."
Gabbert, who broke his right thumb during the preseason, finished 16-of-35 passing for 121 yards with two interceptions Sunday as the Jaguars' offense failed to score.
Jacksonville totaled 178 total yards of offense in its season-opening loss.
