Around the League

Presented By

Blaine Gabbert still Jacksonville Jaguars' starting QB

Published: Nov 10, 2012 at 03:26 AM

Blaine Gabbert isn't going anywhere. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey said Friday that Gabbert will remain the starter despite leading the NFL's worst offense and having twice injured his shoulder in the last four games, including Thursday's 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Darlington: Coaches lack loyalty

Sean Payton might not bolt the Saints for the Cowboys, but it won't be because of loyalty, Jeff Darlington writes. More ...

Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and is backed up by Miami Dolphins cast-off Chad Henne. Gabbert's going to be the guy unless he's not healthy. Mularkey shot down the rumor that Gabbert has a torn labrum, The Florida Times-Union reported.

"I think we're going to take a look at it when he comes back in here," Mularkey said. "He's going to get treatment all weekend long, and we're going to see where he is Monday in practice.

"I just didn't want to put him back in there with what the score was, where it was in the game."

Gabbert has thrown for 1,638 yards with nine touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.0 completion percentage. The Jaguars are 1-8.

"I don't think it's one guy," Mularkey said. "You always go to that guy (for blame). Not in here. Everybody is held accountable for why the offense is not functioning at a high level consistently, and I think that goes for everybody. That's including the coaches. We have to do better jobs of getting guys open better.

"Everybody's responsible. I believe and I think we can always make each other better. Each position can play off each other, but we've all got to play at a high level and coach at a high level for it to go. Not just one guy."

Gabbert is far from the only problem in Jacksonville. The loss of All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew doesn't help, either. Rookie receiver Justin Blackmon hasn't had the impact many hoped. Free-agent receiver Laurent Robinson struggled early, then missed three games with an injury. The roster just doesn't have playoff talent at the moment.

There's no point in benching Gabbert. He's been anything but sharp, but the Jaguars invested that high pick in the quarterback. They have to find out if he can develop into a franchise guy. The early results aren't good, but that's only way to find out. It's not like the Jags are playoff contenders with Henne, anyway.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW