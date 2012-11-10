Blaine Gabbert still Jacksonville Jaguars' starting QB

Blaine Gabbert isn't going anywhere. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey said Friday that Gabbert will remain the starter despite leading the NFL's worst offense and having twice injured his shoulder in the last four games, including Thursday's 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and is backed up by Miami Dolphins cast-off Chad Henne. Gabbert's going to be the guy unless he's not healthy. Mularkey shot down the rumor that Gabbert has a torn labrum, The Florida Times-Union reported.
"I think we're going to take a look at it when he comes back in here," Mularkey said. "He's going to get treatment all weekend long, and we're going to see where he is Monday in practice.
"I just didn't want to put him back in there with what the score was, where it was in the game."
Gabbert has thrown for 1,638 yards with nine touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.0 completion percentage. The Jaguars are 1-8.
"I don't think it's one guy," Mularkey said. "You always go to that guy (for blame). Not in here. Everybody is held accountable for why the offense is not functioning at a high level consistently, and I think that goes for everybody. That's including the coaches. We have to do better jobs of getting guys open better.
"Everybody's responsible. I believe and I think we can always make each other better. Each position can play off each other, but we've all got to play at a high level and coach at a high level for it to go. Not just one guy."
Gabbert is far from the only problem in Jacksonville. The loss of All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew doesn't help, either. Rookie receiver Justin Blackmon hasn't had the impact many hoped. Free-agent receiver Laurent Robinson struggled early, then missed three games with an injury. The roster just doesn't have playoff talent at the moment.
There's no point in benching Gabbert. He's been anything but sharp, but the Jaguars invested that high pick in the quarterback. They have to find out if he can develop into a franchise guy. The early results aren't good, but that's only way to find out. It's not like the Jags are playoff contenders with Henne, anyway.