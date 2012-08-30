Blaine Gabbert shakes off early gaffe for Jaguars

There was buzz around Gabbert following wins over the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. He was ugly in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but we saw less of the happy-feet passer against Atlanta. Gabbert continues to build chemistry with wideout Justin Blackmon -- he first-looked the rookie over and over Thursday -- and that's one reason we see Blackmon as a rookie of the year candidate on a team that did nothing with the ball one season ago.