Blaine Gabbert questionable for Jaguars vs. K.C. Chiefs

Blaine Gabbert was at it again Friday, throwing extensively during practice in hopes of suiting up for Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback "looked fine" Friday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but he looms as questionable for Week 1 with the thumb injury he suffered during the preseason, according to the Jaguars' official website.
Coach Gus Bradley on Friday said it's still too early to determine if Gabbert, or backup Chad Henne, will start.
Piling on Gabbert has become something of a parlor sport on Twitter, but the quarterback showed signs of progress in the Jaguars' up-tempo offense during the preseason. He's under tremendous pressure to carry that over into September and prove he's one of the NFL's 32 best quarterbacks.
UPDATE:Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis was ruled out for the Chiefs tilt with a calf injury, the team announced. Meanwhile, Jags running back Justin Forsett (toe) and guard Will Rackley (ankle) are questionable.