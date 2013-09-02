Blaine Gabbert on track for Jacksonville Jaguars start

Blaine Gabbert continues to make progress in his return from a thumb injury. At this stage, it looks like the quarterback is on track to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco watched Gabbert take part in most individual drills at Monday's practice. Gabbert threw the ball extensively, but he did not take snaps under center or shotgun. DiRocco wrote that Gabbert is "on track" to start the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chad Henne started the Jaguars' third preseason game, but coach Gus Bradley previously had announced Gabbert would be the team's starter if healthy. Gabbert wore a light wrap on his hand, but it looks like he'll be ready to unveil Jacksonville's new up-tempo offense behind center on Sunday.