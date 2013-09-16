Blaine Gabbert not expected to play in next Jags game

It appears that Blaine Gabbert will escape the role as lamb to the slaughter when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Monday, via The Florida Times-Union, that he does not anticipate the quarterback returning from his hand laceration to play versus the Seahawks on Sunday.
With Gabbert, wide receiver Justin Blackmon and tight end Marcedes Lewis out of the lineup and running back Maurice Jones-Drew missing the second half with a left foot injury, the Jaguars' offense managed just 3.2 yards per play. At one point, Chad Henne went more than 35 minutes without a first down.
If there's a sliver of good news, it's that Jones-Drew felt better Monday. The early diagnosis on his left foot injury is a tendon strain. He will undergo an MRI, but Bradley still offered hope that his starting running back will be ready by Sunday.
With or without Jones-Drew, it's hard to imagine the Jaguars moving the ball against a ferocious Seahawks defense that just gave Colin Kaepernick the worst game of his young career.