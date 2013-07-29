Blaine Gabbert injures right ankle in Jaguars practice

Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne have been splitting snaps evenly to open Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. That might change in the coming days.
Gabbert left the field Monday with a right ankle injury late in Jaguars practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley called it a sprain after Gabbert was carted from the field after visiting with trainers.
"A freak deal," Bradley said of the quarterback's injury, according to The Associated Press. "He got up and he walked off, and that's a good thing."
Gabbert will undergo further tests Monday.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger opined Monday that he'd be surprised if Henne didn't wind up winning the Jaguars' starting job. We pegged Henne as the slight underdog, even if he's shown himself to be the better pro quarterback. (That's not saying much.)
It's too early to know if this is a serious injury, but even a week off work might hurt Gabbert's chances of winning the job. Or it might give Jaguars coaches the chance to make the decision they wanted to in the first place.
UPDATE: Gabbert told The Florida Times-Union that he's "good." An exact timetable on Gabbert's return remains unclear.