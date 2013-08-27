Blaine Gabbert: I'd have to play Jaguars' opener in pain

Blaine Gabbert hasn't gripped a football since suffering a hairline fracture of his throwing thumb 10 days ago.
Gabbert's already been named the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback. The question is if he'll be ready to go when Jacksonville opens its season against the Kansas City Chiefson Sept. 8.
"We'll know more tomorrow and in the next couple days," Gabbert said Tuesday, according to The Florida Times-Union. "It's coming up quick."
Gabbert says he's "still on schedule," though he acknowledged he'll have play through pain if he's on the field in Week 1.
"Of course it's going to be painful, but at the same time, you're always playing with things, nicks, bumps, dings and bruises," he said. "I'll have to manage it."
Gabbert continues to wear a splint on his thumb. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is hoping to get Gabbert back in practice next Wednesday.
"I'm being very careful with what we're doing and how we're doing it and what I'm wearing on it," Gabbert said. "I just can't have any setbacks from here on out."
Gabbert's timetable offers little wiggle room, but consider it a surprise if he's not ready to go in Week 1. Whether or not the injury will allow him to be at all effective is another matter.