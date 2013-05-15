Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne split snaps at Jaguars OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have emphasized competition at all positions throughout the offseason. The new coaching staff has backed that up with its early deployment of snaps in organized team activities.
Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne, perhaps the worst QB position group in the NFL, are rotating with the first team evenly.
Breer: It's a new day in Jacksonville
"It's going good," coach Gus Bradley said of the competition. "We're rotating by period. There's a lot of competition, and they're battling it. Everything we do, we're trying to create some sort of competition for our team. Hopefully as OTAs go on, we get more and more of those situations to evaluate them. I think once we get pads on and see how they react in different situations, it will become more clear."
The Associated Press suggested on Twitter that Gabbert has struggled with short passes in practice, which is not a new phenomenon. But we wouldn't read too much into OTA performances just yet. The bigger news here is that Henne will be given a legitimate chance to earn the starting job.
UPDATE: AP reporter Mark Long tweeted Wednesday that what he saw was the "worst day of QB play I've witnessed at Jaguars practice in years." He went on to say that the offensive line wasn't much better.