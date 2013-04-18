Around the League

Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne battling to be Jaguars' QB

Published: Apr 18, 2013 at 01:46 AM

So much for Blaine Gabbert being the man.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have begun their offseason workouts, and the competition for the starting quarterback job officially is open.

"We have two guys competing as hard as they possibly can to put themselves in position to be the starting quarterback," offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch told John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website Wednesday. "I think they need to have tunnel vision. I think they need to focus on what they can control and not focus on really anything other than that."

Fisch said there is no favorite between Gabbert and Chad Henne. It was just two years ago when Gabbert was drafted No. 10 overall and tabbed the quarterback of the future. Gabbert is 4-19 as a starter with 21 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 53.8 completion percentage.

"My goal is to go out and get better every day," Gabbert said. "That's what it boils down to."

Henne went 13-18 in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and 1-5 in six starts with the Jaguars last season. He threw 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 53.9 completion percentage. Henne knows his opportunities to be a starter are running out.

"I'll just be out there competing every day to make the decisions for the coaches and the general manager," Henne said. "That's the only thing you can ask for as a professional athlete, is competition."

It's Gabbert vs. Henne for now. The Jaguars might draft a quarterback -- possibly West Virginia's Geno Smith -- with the No. 2 overall pick. General manager Dave Caldwell said they've narrowed their choices for their first-round pick to two players.

We're just going to call the Jaguars' quarterback depth chart a fluid situation at this point.

