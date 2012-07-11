Blaine Gabbert better than Chad Henne, ex-Jaguar says

The Jacksonville Jaguars are committed to Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, but if he looks anything like he did last season, it won't be long before Chad Henne sees the field.
It might be time, however, to see Gabbert through new eyes. His teammates have praised his performance this offseason, and one former Jaguars star believes Gabbert has tightened his grasp over the starting role.
Jeff Lageman, the team's former defensive end, told Pat Kirwan of CBSSports.com that Gabbert, in his first full offseason, "is clearly a better passer than Chad Henne after the spring workouts."
Henne was brought in for insurance. The former Miami Dolphins starter has a good chance to see the field this season if Gabbert stumbles, but the Jaguars haven't given up on last year's tenth overall pick.
Gabbert's arm wasn't the problem last season. When he shook off the ghosts, Gabbert put the ball into tight spaces with power. But he completed only 50.8 percent of his throws. He was a lost soul when it came to reading defenses. We expect to see a more comfortable young quarterback this season.