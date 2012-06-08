Bisciotti: Cause of Terrell Suggs' injury of no concern

How Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs suffered a torn Achilles was not a concern of head coach John Harbaugh and is not an issue for owner Steve Bisciotti.
In an interview with the Baltimore Sun on Friday, Bisciotti said he doesn't think it matters how Suggs was injured.
"No, I don't know the truth and it doesn't matter. I don't understand the 'We deserve an explanation' kind of thing,'" Bisciotti said. "Quite honestly, I didn't even ask (general manager Ozzie Newsome) if we got an explanation. This one feeling that Ravens fans deserve to know, I don't understand that. If they are playing at charity softball and basketball tournaments all winter long, I don't understand why that matters. The conflicting reports about him hurting it at a basketball game, that's an excruciatingly painful injury and you're being carried off that court. I heard that he hurt it.
"Maybe he strained his calf or something like that in a basketball tournament a few days earlier. But no, I don't see why it matters. It's not a restriction in his contract. As long as these guys are staying in shape, this away from the facility stuff is crazy."
Since Bisciotti is the one signing the checks, his opinion on the circumstances of Suggs' injury carries the most weight. There have been some reports that Suggs could be placed on the "Non-Football Injury" list, which would enable the Ravens to withhold a portion of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's $4.9 million base salary this upcoming season.
With the club embroiled in contract talks with Ray Rice and Joe Flacco, it would make little sense to alienate a player as valuable as Suggs. Bisciotti apparently agrees, referring to the notion of going after Suggs' money as "nonsense", adding that it would "send a bad message" to the rest of the team.