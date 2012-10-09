Billy Cundiff, Washington Redskins have parted ways

The Baltimore Sun reported that the Redskins will cut Billy Cundiff and sign former UCLA kicker Kai Forbath on Tuesday. The Redskins later confirmed the moves.
Albert Breer talks to Mike Shanahan about the continuing growth of Robert Griffin III. Plus, notes around the NFL. More ...
The Redskins have now employed 19 kickers since 1994, according to The Washington Post. That's 46 percent more than any other NFL team.
Cundiff was cut after going 2-for-6 in the last two weeks, including a pair of misses from 31 yards out. Redskins coach Mike Shanahan opted to stick with Cundiff after his Week 4 struggles, but the Redskins decided to search for replacements when Cundiff's struggles continued.
Forbath had a workout on Tuesday along with Olindo Mare and Josh Brown. Forbath has had short stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL kickers are known to have nine lives, though some teams could be scared off by how Cundiff's struggles carried over from his infamous miss for the Baltimore Ravens in January's AFC Championship Game.