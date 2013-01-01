Billy Cundiff signs with 49ers, could push David Akers

Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported that the San Francisco 49ers signed kicker Billy Cundiff after a Tuesday tryout, and the team later confirmed the move, saying it also waived linebacker Eric Bakhtiari.
Cundiff, 32, was cut by the Washington Redskins after making just 7 of 12 field-goal attempts to start the season. He has kicked for five teams over a nine-year NFL career and is infamously known for his 32-yard field-goal miss that cost the Baltimore Ravens last year's AFC Championship Game.
Akers, 38, was a revelation in his first season with the 49ers, but the 2012 season has been a grind for the veteran. He has made just 29 of his 42 field-goal attempts, a 69 percent conversation rate that stands as the worst of his 15-year NFL career.
Knowing what Akers is capable of, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh is giving the kicker every opportunity to stick around. Akers set an NFL record with 44 field goals in 2011 and tied the NFL all-time record for distance with a 63-yard field goal in Week 1 this season.
Now Cundiff will try to kick Akers out the door.