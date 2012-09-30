Billy Cundiff saves his job in Washington Redskins' win

It's very rare that you get to watch a man's career hanging in the balance before your very eyes.
But that's what unfolded Sunday night, as Washington Redskins kicker Billy Cundiff lined up for his final field-goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cundiff missed his first three kicks, including a 31-yard gimme that would have provided helpful breathing room for Washington early in the fourth quarter.
Now his team was down by a single point with 7 seconds on the clock. If he made the 41-yarder, he was the hero who salvaged a trying day. If he missed it, he almost certainly was out of job.
Robert Griffin III -- a man who needn't worry about job security -- became the second rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 passing yards in his first four games. He also tied the Redskins' single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Again, this is Week 4. RG3 is scary good.
The kicker, meanwhile, will see another Sunday, even if the shadow of January's AFC Championship Game still hangs over him. It ain't easy being Billy Cundiff, but the man deserves credit for keeping the dream alive.