Bills WR Nelson, Cowboys cheerleader ponder moral dilemma

While you deal with car payments, overdraft fees and the guy in accounting who smells like old cheese, please take solace in the fact that well-compensated professional football player David Nelson and his Dallas Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend have problems of their own.
You see, Nelson is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, who will head to Big D on Sunday to face the Cowboys. Nelson's longtime girlfriend is Kelsi Reich, who receives bi-weekly pay checks to improve the fan experience at Cowboys Stadium with the help of form-fitting white shorts and a series of highly-coordinated dance routines.
This has likely led to some spirited conversations in the impressively-furnished residence the couple shares.
"She works for the Dallas Cowboys and roots for the Dallas Cowboys, but I know she'll have some inside joy if I do well," said Nelson, according to the Bills' official site. "So it's going to be a fun experience and I'm going to definitely be looking and record the TV copy and see if they show her a couple of times to see her reaction. It's going to be fun. It's something we've been looking forward to for some time and we've already been trash talking back and forth a little bit."
Nelson said he has something special in store if he scores a touchdown, but promised he won't pull an Ian Johnson.
"I want to do something that hasn't been done before, but the situation has to be right," he said. "I'm not a big celebration guy when I score, but this is a special situation and if something happens I'll be looking to enjoy the situation."
Nelson and Reich are clearly one Pro Bowl season away from getting their own E! reality show. Episode 1: David and Kelsi buy a puppy, argue over cultural impact of Don Beebe's goal line strip of Leon Lett in Super Bowl XXVII.