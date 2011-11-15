Bills sign DE Moore off Lions' practice squad to help sack attack

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Kyle Moore off the Detroit Lions' practice squad in a bid to improve their anemic pass rush.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 272 pounds, Moore was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round draft pick in 2009. He had 28 tackles in 15 games in two seasons with the Bucs before being cut in September.
The Bills, who visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, have 15 sacks this season -- 10 coming in a win over the Washington Redskins last month.
The two players fill the roster spots opened after center Eric Wood (right knee) and linebacker Chris White (right knee) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.
