Bills OT Seantrel Henderson suspended 10 games

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson could have been one of the most intriguing players this season. He was a topic of trade discussions right before the deadline. Teams such as the Vikings and Seahawks needed tackles, and Henderson was the top starter-quality player available at his position.
Buffalo never found the right price, deciding to hold onto its swing tackle. Those other teams should be thankful for that now.
Sources informed of his situation say Henderson has officially been informed that he's facing a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Henderson appealed the ruling, but the suspension was formally announced by the Bills on Tuesday.
Henderson was previously suspended four games for a similar violation this year. The Buffalo News first reported the possibility of a second suspension.
For the talented Henderson, the situation is complicated.
Henderson has Crohn's disease and uses marijuana to deal with the pain resulting from the illness and two intestinal surgeries. As his agent Brian Fettner said after his first suspension, "There is zero allowable medical exemption for this per the NFL; however, there clearly should be."
A source added after the second suspension, "He needs cannabis. You can't take pain killers with the way his intestines are."
Henderson raised suspicions when he missed practice last week, with speculation that he was dealing with Crohn's issues. The reality is, he had a son -- Seantrel Jr. -- and was witnessing the birth.
Henderson hasn't ruled out litigation to get back on the field. Either way, his status going forward is in doubt. And those teams that didn't trade for him to help solve their tackle issues are likely breathing a sigh of relief.