Bills offer chance for Jets LB Maybin to make statement

The team wasn't far removed from cutting ties with Vernon Gholston, the sixth overall pick in the 2008 draft who failed to register a single sack in three seasons in New York. Maybin was the Buffalo Bills' version of Gholston, a No. 11 overall pick in the 2009 draft who also never got to the quarterback despite being paid millions of guaranteed dollars to do so.
On Tuesday, Maybin was asked by WFAN-AM what's behind his jump in production.
"Honestly, coach Ryan has just had the confidence to put me out there and let me make plays for him," Maybin said, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "For whatever reason for the amount of times I was in Buffalo I was never able to earn that confidence from the coaching staff where they felt like they could put me out there and expect big plays from me, but ever since I have gotten here that has been how Rex has used me."
Maybin faces the team that drafted him on Sunday. He danced around the question of whether or not he received a fair shot in Buffalo.
"Honestly I am not the guy who is going to go around, complaining about what I didn't get in Buffalo and all that kind of stuff," he said. "What happened in Buffalo was in Buffalo. With this week coming in my main focus is on getting on a W."
Smart answer. If anybody's angry about the Aaron Maybin experience with the Buffalo Bills it should be the Buffalo Bills.