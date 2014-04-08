Bills' Mike Williams: Buccaneers made mistake in trade

Mike Williams returned home to Buffalo, N.Y., with a mindset to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regret their recent trade of the wide receiver.
"I'm going to go out and prove they made a mistake and this is a great decision for the Buffalo Bills,'' Williams said Monday, per the Tampa Bay Times.
The Bills gave up a sixth-round draft pick for a player who, when healthy and locked-in, can be a solid No. 2 receiver.
Williams, who grew up in Buffalo and played for coach Doug Marrone at Syracuse University, spoke about how thrilled he is to be going home.
However, it was at his home in Tampa, Fla., where several off-field incidents happened that appeared to contribute to the Buccaneers cutting ties just a year after giving him a six-year, $40.5 million contract.
Williams recently was stabbed in the leg by his brother while at home, according to authorities, and there were several other reported allegations and incidents that caused the Bucs' concern. The 26-year-old receiver said two of the stories were "made up."
However, he acknowledged that his time in Tampa made him realize that he needs to mature if he's going to make the Buccaneers regret getting rid of him.
"I do think I need to grow up a little bit more,'' said Williams, who has a 1-year-old son in Buffalo. "I think with me having a son, I think it makes me realize things a little bit more and how important it is and what type of future I have for him and my family. There are a lot of people depending on me, so, you're right, I do have to grow up."
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys begin the offseason Roster Reset series with the AFC West and dive into the ATL mailbag.