Bills' Mario Williams 'should be fine' with rest for foot

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that, following a second opinion on Williams' sore foot, it's been decided that the best treatment is rest, according to a source who spoke to the star defensive end. The source added that Williams "should be fine."
Eyebrows were raised when Williams left Bills training camp to have the foot evaluated by doctors off-campus. Williams is entering the second year of the massive six-year, $96 million contract he signed with Buffalo in February 2012.
The situation has intrigue beyond Williams' pay grade and importance in Mike Pettine's hybrid defense. On Tuesday, new Bills coach Doug Marrone got into a testy exchange with local reporters over Williams' murky status.
Marrone will have little choice but to address Williams' status again on Wednesday. Armed with an explanation from doctors, he'll probably be a bit more forthcoming.
Well, that, or the Doug Marrone-Buffalo media tension is about to go from a simmer to a boil.