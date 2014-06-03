Bills' Marcell Dareus charged with reckless driving

Late last week Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was arrested for the second time in the month of May.
Dareus was arrested on Friday and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, participating in an illegal speed contest as well as traffic violations, according to a Hamburg, N.Y., Police press release obtained by NFL Media.
Police say the 24-year-old lineman was arrested after witnesses saw in his white Jaguar traveling with another car at a high rate of speed near a local shopping mall.
The alleged drag race ended when Dareus' Jaguar left the roadway near the entrance of a Mongolian Buffet, continued over the grass, onto a parking lot before striking a tree out in front of the restaurant. The crash caused extensive damage to Dareus' sports car and the tree, according to the police.
The 2013 Pro Bowl tackle already faces felony charges after being arrested in Alabama in early May for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia when he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County.
Dareus addressed the media last Wednesday for the first time since the incident in Alabama.
"They believe in me," Dareus said, per the Buffalo News. "They know that I'm not a trouble guy. I'm not trying to do anything. Things happen, and we're moving forward, and they know I'm going to grow into the guy they want me to be."
Two days later he was arrested.
He is due back in court June 17.
UPDATE: Following Tuesday's practice, coach Doug Marrone said Dareus will not attend the remainder of OTAs. He will return for mandatory minicamp. "I believe in Marcell," Marrone said, telling reporters he'll try to get the defensive tackle back on the right track.
