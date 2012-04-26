Bills looking to make move up for Matt Kalil?

Right or wrong, conventional wisdom now seems to believe that the Vikings will pass on USC left tackle Matt Kalil. There has been a lot of speculation this week about where Kalil could drop to if Minnesota does indeed choose not to select him.
The Browns are set at left tackle at No. 4. The Bucs pay Donald Penn a lot of money at No. 5. And perhaps that would be a big enough slide for the Bills to get into the mix.
NFL Network's Charley Casserly wrote on Twitter Wednesday that the Bills are interested in trading up for Kalil. Casserly says the Bills would give up a second-round pick to make the move. We'd think that would be enough to get them as high as No. 6 or perhaps even higher.
ProFootballTalk.com later confirmed the report and added that the Bills would like to trade down from No. 10 if they can't land Kalil. (No tackles except Kalil are deemed worthy of such a pick.) The team's reported interest in safety Mark Barron is apparently an effort to get folks to trade up with Buffalo.