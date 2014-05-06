Bills, Lions looking for bargain to get into draft's top 5

In 2012, three of the top five picks were swapped: the Rams moved to No. 2 overall in the RGIII deal (cost: 2012's No. 6 overall, first-round picks in 2013 and 2014 and a 2012 second-rounder); the Browns swapped spots with the Vikings at No. 3 to take Trent Richardson (cost: No. 4 overall, plus fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks); and Jacksonville grabbed the fifth pick to take Justin Blackmon (cost: No. 7 overall and No. 45 overall).