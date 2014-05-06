Bills, Lions looking for bargain to get into draft's top 5

The moving and shaking during the first round of Thursday's NFL draft could come fast and furious early.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that two teams in particular, the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, have looked into moving inside the top five.
The stimulating part is not that the Bills and Lions want to move up. For much of the elongated draft process, they've been sniffing around prospects -- such as receivers Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans -- likely to be gone when they pick at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
What Rapoport added that was interesting is one executive said that, as of now, the two teams are looking for a bargain to move up.
Generally, when teams are bidding against each other, the price goes up, not down. However, in such a deep draft, perhaps general managers -- at this stage -- are less willing to depart with a smorgasbord of picks knowing they can get value later in the draft.
The price also depends on the value of the targeted player.
In the 2013 draft, the Miami Dolphins gave up the No. 12 overall pick and the No. 42 pick to the Oakland Raiders to move to No. 3 and draft Dion Jordan.
In 2012, three of the top five picks were swapped: the Rams moved to No. 2 overall in the RGIII deal (cost: 2012's No. 6 overall, first-round picks in 2013 and 2014 and a 2012 second-rounder); the Browns swapped spots with the Vikings at No. 3 to take Trent Richardson (cost: No. 4 overall, plus fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks); and Jacksonville grabbed the fifth pick to take Justin Blackmon (cost: No. 7 overall and No. 45 overall).
Just two more days until this game of chicken -- being performed in a smoke-filled tunnel -- will be played out in all its glory.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down draft news and rumors and plays the popular prediction game, "Go Get My Lunch!"