Bills' Jairus Byrd might miss time with plantar fasciitis

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on "Around The League Live" that it's believed Byrd will be forced to miss some time with his plantar fasciitis injury, according to sources close to the situation.
This is not a new ailment for Byrd. Rapoport said the safety dealt with plantar fasciitis last season as well and took "a couple" of shots so he could play through the injury.
Will Byrd -- still fresh off a contentious contract standoff with the team -- feel similarly compelled to get on the field this season? Byrd is playing under the $6.9 million franchise tender. Without a long-term deal in place, Byrd might decide a multi-week absence is best for his long-term interests.
It all adds up to an extremely uncomfortable situation in Orchard Park. Stay tuned.