Bills' Jackson, Redskins' Fletcher followed unusual paths to NFL

He told D-III players who have been invited to play in the 2011 event: "It is a great opportunity. It is something you will always remember, so definitely, if you get the opportunity, take part in it. We played against the national champion team mixed with other all-star players. It was a really good team. I remember how crazy the crowd was and it being a bunch of college guys down in Mexico. There is always going to be great camaraderie with that."