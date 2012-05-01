Bills drafted Gilmore to match up with Patriots' TEs

In case we haven't said it before, we loved the Buffalo Bills' draft. They didn't spend future picks trading up for Matt Kalil. They found a wildly talented potential starter at left tackle in Cordy Glenn in the second round, and they took the best player on the board at No. 10 in cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The South Carolina product is a physical cornerback, and the beasts of the AFC East have two particularly big tight ends who need tracking.
"We would like to be able to match up against those two guys," Bills general manager Buddy Nix said of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. "Even though you're not as big as they are these guys with speed and they're big enough that they can't knock them around and push them away from them. It's a lot harder for them against these bigger corners. Yes, we think (Gilmore) can do that."
The Bills also drafted Aaron Williams in the second round last year. He's 6 feet tall. Gilmore and Williams could be starting as a tandem sooner than later at a deep cornerback position that also features Terrence McGee and Drayton Florence in Buffalo.
This Bills squad appears to have fewer holes than they've had in years. This was Nix's third draft as GM, and his master plan seems to be working. He knows the Patriots have won the AFC East or tied for the division lead every year since 2001, so he needs weapons to stop them. Everything is pointing toward contention this year in Buffalo.
"We were able to fill every one that we set out to fill," Nix said.