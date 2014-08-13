Bills coach: Cyrus Kouandjio could be Venus de Milo

Coming out of the Hall of Fame Game, Cyrus Kouandjio was the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.
The Bills second-round offensive tackle was a revolving door against Giants pass rusher Damontre Moore and roundly outplayed by seventh-rounder Seantrel Henderson.
We're rooting for Kouandjio to turn it around, but his struggles continued Wednesday in Buffalo's joint practice with the Steelers.
Tim Graham of The Buffalo News reported that the former Alabama star was "dominated" in line drills against Pittsburgh's defensive front, leaving Bills position coach Pat Morris to drop the boom:
The rookie's massive 6-foot-7, 322-pound frame gives him ideal size to hold down the fort, but Kouandjio has looked sluggish and methodical coming off knee surgery.
A draft-day slider, Kouandjio is on the hook to show the Bills he's worthy of his second-round pedigree. There's plenty of time for that to happen, but Buffalo's bookend-in-waiting couldn't be off to a less glowing start.
