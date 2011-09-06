Bills add O-line depth by grabbing Young off waivers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills claimed second-year offensive tackle Sam Young off waivers Tuesday and released journeyman wide receiver Ruvell Martin.
Young, who's listed at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, provides Buffalo with a second backup tackle. He was claimed Tuesday, one day after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys. The 2010 sixth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame appeared in two games with the Cowboys last season.
Young's addition made Martin the odd player out and leaves the Bills with five receivers, plus Wildcat specialist Brad Smith. Martin is a sixth-year pro who signed with the Bills just two weeks ago.
The Bills also added cornerback Doyle Miller to their practice squad, three days after cutting the undrafted rookie.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press