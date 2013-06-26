Billick: Tom Brady instant Hall of Famer if Pats thrive

"At the end of the day, this league has been, is now, and always will be about talent on the football field," Billick said. "And to remove the level of talent that we just talked about with Wes Welker, Brandon Lloyd, Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez. And to take nothing away from Michael Jenkins, Jake Ballard and Danny Amendola, but these guys, to this point, have been somewhat pedestrian in this league."