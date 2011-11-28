Billick, Mora willing to give Lions' Suh another chance

"I do appreciate the way he plays a football game from snap to whistle," Mora said. "I love his passion, I love his enthusiasm, his intensity. I think he plays with the violence that is necessary to play this game. ... I think what Suh obviously has to learn is that when that whistle blows, it's time to shut it down and then be able to turn it back on. When he's playing snap to whistle, he's got to play within the rules. You never want to take the passion out of your players."