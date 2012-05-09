Bill Romanowski disputes Cris Carter's claim of in-game threat

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter recently alleged that Bill Romanowski told him he planned on taking him out during a game. But the retired linebacker laughed at that claim, saying Carter must have been a "mind reader."
"I've gotten threatened in every football game I have ever played in," Romanowski told ESPN Radio on Wednesday. "And I've threatened (someone) in every football game I've ever played in."
Carter admitted to taking out bounties on several players during his 16-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, including one on Romanowski.
Carter said Tuesday in an interview with ESPN Radio that he "put a little change on his head before the game" to ensure his team's guards would "protect" him.
"It couldn't have been a very good one," Romanowski said Wednesday in response to Carter's bounty.
"I probably went over the line five to 10 times," Romanowski admitted. "And five to 10 times we seemed to talk about those plays quite a bit. Would I love to have them back? Yes."
"Do you think if I was playing today that I would cross the line when that line of intensity determines whether you make a play, whether you have a job, whether you're getting paid? Whether you get to do what you love to do, whether you get to do what you were born to do?"
Romanowski cited the time he spit in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver J.J. Stokes' face during a 1997 game as an example.
"Those kinds of actions that I did on the football field do not belong," Romanowski said. "I wish I could have them back, but I can't."