Bill Parcells suggested as New York Jets' savior

It was only a matter of time. With a team in the New York area ready to make major changes, Bill Parcells' name was bound to pop up.
The New York Post published a piece Wednesday imploring New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to call upon his "old friend" Parcells to help the team find a new general manager.
The piece was not sourced with inside information, and it said Parcells did not respond to a text request for comment. (Then again, the request took place on Christmas.) But we've been down this road too many times to assume a story about Parcells was written in a vacuum.
"(Johnson) has leaned on Tannenbaum and Ryan on all football decisions for the last four years. Clearly, they cannot decide their own fates," Brian Costello writes.
That's a fair point, even if Parcells would be an odd choice to help out. Parcells has a history with Tannenbaum. The same article somehow cites Parcells' work for the Miami Dolphins and appointment of GM Jeff Ireland as a positive.
A report surfaced this week suggesting Tannenbaum could keep a job in the organization, even if he doesn't keep personnel powers. This isn't a huge surprise. Remember, the Jets' last personnel leader, Terry Bradway, also still works for the team.
The article helps to point out the lack of quality personnel decision makers within the Jets' organization. This is a big moment for Johnson, and there's not a lot of reason to believe he can make the correct decisions to right this front-office ship.