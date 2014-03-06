Bill Parcells meets with Teddy Bridgewater in Florida

We learned last month that Cleveland's protracted coaching search included not only a run at Jim Harbaugh but a fireside chat with Bill Parcells.
On Thursday, the Hall of Fame coach confirmed to NFL Media's Gil Brandt that he met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in Florida as a courtesy consultant for the team, which lines up with what Parcells told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman before the combine.
Brandt also learned that the two-time Super Bowl winner recently sat down with Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Florida for more than four hours. Parcells said he came away impressed with the draft prospect's humility and football knowledge, telling Brandt that Bridgewater presented himself as a well-spoken and secure young man.
Browns coach Mike Pettine revealed this week that the team declined to interviewJohnny Manziel or any quarterback at the combine. That means very little considering that Cleveland has plenty of time to fly passers in for a visit. At first blush, it would appear that Parcells is helping to get that work underway, but Brandt was told that isn't the case.
We also heard from a Browns spokesman who told Around The League that Cleveland's front office won't be taking Big Tuna's advice on Bridgewater or, for that matter, any other prospect.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" talks the latest news, Jimmy Graham and the best fits in free agency.